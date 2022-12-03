Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now

Audio player loading…

Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out.

These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play editorial team, and there are some honorable mentions as well as the winners in each category. Google has also highlighted the best books and audiobooks. From what we can tell, there are some country-specific choices as well: find your local selection here (opens in new tab).

Most of us probably spend our days cycling around the same core set of apps on our phones, so these lists are a good opportunity to check out something new that perhaps we haven't come across before.

The best Android apps of 2022

Best app overall: Dream (opens in new tab) (freemium) – artificial intelligence just keeps getting better and better, so it seems fitting that AI art generator Dream has the top spot. All you need to do is enter a few prompts, and the app will produce some fantastic-looking digital artwork.

Best app for fun: PetStar (opens in new tab) (freemium) – if we tell you that PetStar gives you the tools you need to create a music video starring your pet's face, then we probably don't need to say anything else. We're not sure quite what your pet will make of the end results, however.

Best app for personal growth: Breathwrk (opens in new tab) (freemium) – ready for a self-improvement drive over the next year? Breathwrk wants to help you reduce stress and release energy from your body through hundreds of carefully curated breathing exercises led by the app.

Breathwrk (Image credit: Breathwrk)

Best app for everyday essentials: Plant Parent (opens in new tab) (freemium) – as the name suggests, this app helps you parent your plants, giving you customized tips on what your plants need to stay healthy. It can identify just about any plant through your smartphone camera as well.

Best hidden gem app: Recover Athletics (opens in new tab) (freemium) – we're not sure exactly what qualifies as a "hidden gem", but Google has picked Recover Athletics, which works with Strava to ensure that your body recovers properly after exercise to avoid injury and fatigue.

Best app for good: The Stigma App (opens in new tab) (free) – The Stigma App is on an important mission to normalize conversations around mental health. You can use the straightforward app to hear stories from other people, to reach out for help, and to support others as well.

Best app for Wear: Todoist (opens in new tab) (freemium) – if you're looking for something to improve the experience on your Wear OS smartwatch then Todoist is well worth a look. The comprehensive to do list app gives you everything you need to plan and organize your life.

Pocket (Image credit: Pocket)

Best app for tablets: Pocket (opens in new tab) (freemium) – there's never enough time to read everything online, and Pocket helps by providing an article archive to catch up on when you can. A distraction-free layout and the option to have articles read aloud add to the app's appeal.

Best app for Chromebooks: BandLab (opens in new tab) (freemium) – Chromebooks can run Android apps now of course, and this is one of the apps that's most suited to the laptop format. BandLab makes creating and mixing music easy, whether you're a veteran or a complete beginner.

Best app chosen by users: BeReal (opens in new tab) (free) – we're not sure exactly which users voted for this category, but the winner is BeReal, the social app that challenges you to post a picture of whatever you're doing at a particular time of day, whenever the app prompts you to.

That's not all either: Google has also found time to give honorable mentions to DanceFitme (opens in new tab), noteit widget (opens in new tab), Learn to Read – Duolingo ABC (opens in new tab), Gym Log & Workouts (opens in new tab), Ukulele by Yousician (opens in new tab), Book Morning Routine Waking Up (opens in new tab), Daily Diary (opens in new tab), Sleep Tracker (opens in new tab), Linktree (opens in new tab), Little Lunches (opens in new tab), Wamble (opens in new tab), Sleep Fruits (opens in new tab) and Zario (opens in new tab).

The best Android games of 2022

Best game overall: Apex Legends Mobile (opens in new tab) (freemium) – this strategy battle royale shooter remains phenomenally popular and got the user's choice award too. You've got a choice of gameplay modes to pick from, and the speed and the fun of the combat is hard to beat.

Best multiplayer game: Dislyte (opens in new tab) (freemium) – a urban mythological role-playing game that stands out from the crowd due to its style, the quality of its visuals, and the story running through it. The game also does well at staying challenging as you get better at it.

Best Pick Up and Play game: Angry Birds Journey (opens in new tab) (freemium) – the Angry Birds will need no introduction for those who know their mobile gaming history, and this is the latest in the series. It's as fun as ever, as you throw birds to demolish structure after structure.

(Image credit: Dicey Dungeons)

Best indie game: Dicey Dungeons (opens in new tab) ($4.99/£4.19) – sometimes the best games don't have to be incredibly complex, and Dicey Dungeons takes a simple format and uses it well. You're a giant dice in this deckbuilding roguelike, and have to escape the whims of chance.

Best story game: Papers, Please (opens in new tab) ($4.99/£4.09) – one of the most immersive and engaging games on the Play Store at the moment, Papers, Please is described as a "dystopian document thriller", asking you to be smart in identifying smugglers, spies, and terrorists.

Best ongoing game: Genshin Impact (opens in new tab) (freemium) – assuming this is your type of game (an open world action role-playing game), you're guaranteed to get a whole lot of enjoyment out of Genshin Impact, which features beautiful landscapes and memorable characters.

Very Little Nightmares (Image credit: Very Little Nightmares)

Best game on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares (opens in new tab) ($4.99/£4.99 a month) – if you're paying a monthly fee for the Google Play Pass, you get games like Very Little Nightmares included, a brilliantly creepy and compelling puzzle game that will give you hours of entertainment.

Best game for tablets: Tower of Fantasy (opens in new tab) (freemium) – Tower of Fantasy is one of the better Play Store games when it comes to taking advantage of the bigger screens offered by tablets, and the open world fantasy adventure title scores highly in most areas.

Best game for Chromebooks: Roblox (opens in new tab) (freemium) – Roblox has been something of a gaming sensation over recent years, and Google has picked it as one of the best Android games for running on a Chromebook, giving you access to a keyboard and trackpad.

Hang on a minute, because there are plenty of honorable mentions here too: you might also want to check out Catalyst Black (opens in new tab), Diablo Immortal (opens in new tab), Rocket League Sideswipe (opens in new tab), Gun & Dungeons (opens in new tab), HOOK 2 (opens in new tab), Hyde and Seek (opens in new tab), quadline (opens in new tab), Dungeons of Dreadrock (opens in new tab), Knotwords (opens in new tab), One Hand Clapping (opens in new tab), Phobies (opens in new tab), DEEMO II (opens in new tab), Inua - A Story in Ice and Time (opens in new tab), The Secret of Cat Island (opens in new tab), Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (opens in new tab), Candy Crush Saga (opens in new tab), Garena Free Fire (opens in new tab), Pokémon GO (opens in new tab), Bridge Constructor (opens in new tab), Final Fantasy VII (opens in new tab), Linelight (opens in new tab), and Path of Giants (opens in new tab).