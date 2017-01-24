Get a free game worth £7.99 when you book a ticket to the PC Gamer Weekender

Still on the fence about attending the PC Gamer Weekender? Perhaps this will tempt you: a free game worth £7.99 with your ticket.

That's right - nab a copy of Mount & Blade at absolutely no charge when you secure your pass to the upcoming PCGW, courtesy of Bundlestars.

Named one of PC Gamers' best PRGs on PC of all time, the first Mount & Blade nails medieval combat. Not only can you be a hero on the battlefield, you can also shape the course of war based on your skills. This free copy gives you a chance to hone your abilities before the sequel hits store shelves, and did we mention it's free?

PC Gamer Weekender is happening February 18-19 at the Olympia in London. It's two days filled with talks, tournaments, the chance to play pre-release games, PC workshops and so much more.

For more details on the event, check out the PC Gamer Weekender site, where you can also buy tickets (and score your free game).