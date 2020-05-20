Get a cheap MacBook Pro deal this week at B&H with savings of up to $300

It's a great time to be looking for a cheap MacBook Pro deal now we've got some brand new 2020 entries bringing down the prices on some older models. This week's B&H Apple sale is no exception - offering a 2019 MacBook Pro for just $1,199 (was $1,499).

This 256 GB capacity 13-inch MacBook Pro features the same baseline specs as the new releases, and now it's got a $300 price cut, it's also coming in at $100 cheaper versus a 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. You're getting the same fantastic Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Core i5 processor - although you are getting a slightly older keyboard design. If you can do without the much-lauded Magic Keyboard upgrade, then this is definitely a good way to save some cash on a MacBook Pro deal.

If you fancy stretching the budget a little bit then there's also a great saving on this upgraded 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro for just $2,099 ($2,399). This one does feature the Magic Keyboard, as well as an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card. It's quite simply one of the best productivity workhorses you can buy - and now $300 cheaper, thanks to B&H.

So, whether you're an aspiring artist, music producer or simply just someone needing a little bit of grunt from their work machine, these cheap MacBook Pro deals from B&H offer some great options.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,499 $1,199 at B&H

Save $300 on a powerful MacBook Pro deal this week at B&H. With a 256GB capacity SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a beautiful Liquid Retina display, you're getting a powerful machine here - and for much cheaper than an almost identical 2020 MacBook Pro.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399 $2,099 at B&H

Want the best? With $300 saving you won't have to make any compromises with this 16-inch MacBook Pro deal at B&H. Onboard you're getting an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card - enough grunt to handle the most demanding workflows.

