You guys, seriously! South Park: The Stick of Truth censored in Europe

South Park loyalists will be perfectly aware Trey Parker and Matt Stone don't take too kindly to censorship, but this time it's video game publisher Ubisoft and not TV network Comedy Central doing the meddling.

The forthcoming RPG game, South Park: The Stick of Truth arrives on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in Europe on March 7, but with a series of animated scenes removed. The PC version remains uncensored.

BT.com has received documentation explaining reports that: "7 scenes of about 20 seconds each are censored in the EMEA console versions of South Park: The Stick of Truth. The decision to cut this content from the game was made by Ubisoft EMEA."

Those cut scenes include two mini-games involving characters receiving abortions and a whopping five mini games where anal probes are being performed.

Heavy handed

In place of the cut scenes, which were also scrubbed out in the Australian version, text written by Parker and Stone will appear to describe the action.

The censorship, which was a "market decision" from Ubisoft, comes despite the game being given an 18 rating by PEGI.

Are the cuts the work of heavy-handed censors or do abortion and anal probes have no place in our video games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Via Videogamer