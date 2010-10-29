Mass Effect 2 picks up 'Ultimate' Golden Joysticks prize

Bioware's Mass Effect 2 was the 'Ultimate' prize winner in the esteemed Golden Joysticks awards for 2010 – with the sci-fi game pipping rivals like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Assassin's Creed 2 to the crown.

The Golden Joysticks, organised by TechRadar's publisher Future, are officially the most popular gaming awards – at least according to the Guinness Book of Records – and a highlight of the UK gaming calendar.

The Ultimate award is obviously the headliner – but some of the other major gaming titles also picked up gongs, including Call of Duty: Black Ops – which won the 'one to watch' award for forthcoming games – and another CoD title Modern Warfare 2 taking the esteemed 'Shooter' award.

Jagex took the crown for UK developer of the year, Fifa 10 picked up the Sports crown and Guitar Hero 5 the Music game of 2010.

The Golden Joysticks have been running for a staggering 28 years – and have looked on as the games industry has changed beyond recognition in nearly three decades.

Winners list:

Action: Assassin's Creed II

Download: Plants vs Zombies

Fighting: Super Street Fighter IV

Music: Guitar Hero 5

One to watch: Call of Duty: Black Ops

Online: League of Legends

Portable: Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver

Puzzle: World of Goo

Racing: Forza Motorsport 3

RPG: Mass Effect 2

Shooter: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Soundtrack: Final Fantasy XIII

Sports: Fifa 10

Strategy: Plants vs Zombies

UK Dev: Jagex

Ultimate: Mass Effect 2