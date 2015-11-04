Five things I learned while looking after Kanye in the YeYeGotchi app

Introduction
Because it was inevitable, you can go one the Apple app store or Google Play Store right now and download the unofficial Kanye West Tamagotchi app. It's called YeYeGotchi and lets you fulfil your dream of being at Yeezy's beck and call, whenever he wants.
The aim of the game is like that of any ordinary Tamagotchi - just keep Ye happy. He has four different requirements that must be satisfied in his lifestyle as the "greatest living rock star" – hunger, drink, fun and sleep.
The "Fun" option includes a bunch of little mini games, but before you play them you'll need to make sure Yeezy has enough energy by putting him down for a quick nap.
Here are a few things we've learnt after taking care of Yeezus for a day and a bit.
He gets annoyed if you poke him
Poking Yeezus over and over again gets the man a little annoyed. He looks like he's about to storm off and find another carer, but how he gon' be mad on vacation?
Oddly, after a while he seems to get used to the poking, maybe even likes it. Guess he meant it when he said he'd rather argue with us than be with someone else.
He can't even get a pair of Yeezy Boost sneakers
You know those now-infamous trainers Kanye made with the help of Adidas? Apparently even Kanye himself found them too difficult to get a hold of.
You'd think Adidas would have saved him a pair but according to his outfit here he's back to some generic non-Yeezy trainers. However the app's developer does promise that he will change outfits daily. Like a fly Malcolm X, he'll buy any jeans necessary.
He loves the Bound video even more than you
YeYeGotchi promised mini-games, and boy does it deliver. You can now be Kanye in the Bound 2 video. Sadly there's no sight of an animated Kim Kardashian riding along behind you though.
You'll get a quick sample of the music as you drive your bike, jumping over rocks and avoiding the flying horses. It's... beautiful. But what would Jeromey Romey Rome think?
He really does love fish sticks
Everyone knows Kanye loves eating fish sticks. That much has been clear for a few years. Some of his other favourite foods include croissants, Kobe steak and Klondike bars.
Much like that girl Kanye and Jay-Z knows it also seems Yeezy is partial to the odd Fish Fillet from McDonalds, but we'd recommend getting your very own Yeezy a slightly more varied diet.
There's no real nutritional value in these Fish Fillets, so hurry up with his damn croissant.
He gets annoyed quite easily, actually
If you don't feed or water your Yeezy he's going to get angry. He's also likely to rant at you.
You need to keep an eye on his wellbeing levels and be warned: you're going to get some push notifications when he starts to get irritated. Push Kanye too far and he'll leave the building for good. Sorry, Mr West is gone.