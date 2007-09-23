Nintendo Wii to become media centre in Oct

One thing that the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 have over the Nintendo Wii is that both have some pretty cool media centre functions. Music streaming, movie playing and more. But things are set to change with X-OOM Software's Media Centre for the Wii.

It's designed to turn your Nintendo Wii into a fully functional media centre, giving you access to all your music, movie and photo files stored on your PC.

Stream music, films to Wii

"Straightforward installation and a clear, accessible structure make this new innovative system really easy to use," says X-OOM. "X-OOM's interface on the Wii is easily navigated using the Wii wireless remote control. Video and audio files are streamed direct to the Wii so users can watch or listen instantly. It will also provide access to more than 1,000 TV channels and radio stations and caters for all your media files in one package."

The application, once installed on your PC, will stream media files to the Wii with a few clicks using its built in Wi-Fi connection. It entirely eliminates the need for any cables, CDs or a memory card.

File formats supported include: MP3, WMA, OGG, DivX, XviD, MPEG 2, MPEG 4, WMV, JPG and BMP.

X-OOM Media Centre for Wii is priced at £29.99 and will be available from sometime in late October.