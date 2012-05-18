Amazing Alex shows angry bird to Diablo 3 servers

For the umpteenth week in a row, 7DiG comes piling into your Friday reading list like a large plodding asteroid before splitting into annoying speedy chunks as it comes under fire from a thrilling news round-up.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we live in interesting times; you might be wondering why every game seems to have a number on the end but before you utter the phrase 'creatively moribund' we'd like to start with amazing news…

Blizzard:

"We sincerely regret that your crusade to bring down the Lord of Terror was thwarted not by mobs of demons, but by mortal infrastructure."

Amazing Angry Alex Birds Angry Birds is obviously pretty much dead in the water, perhaps like some form of disgruntled duck, what with only getting a billion downloads and all, so maker Rovio has announced its new project Amazing Alex. It looks absolutely nothing at all like Cut the Rope. Got that? Nothing at all.

Get unreal man You wanna glimpse at the future of gaming graphics? Well, how about the new Unreal Engine – which should be given a more public airing at E3 next month. Flaming hammers have NEVER looked been as realistic. If they existed that is. [CVG]

More Future Awesome! And while we are future gazing into the near future of games looking prettier, Nvida took some time to chat to us about its work in cloud gaming. "The benefit of cloud computing is convenience; it is the most convenient computing model we have ever known," Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang told TechRadar. Unless you have a crap internet connection of course, then it's bloody dreadful.

Cloudy with a chance of downloads Which allows us to neatly segue into another forthcoming cloud service. You'll now be able to control and see what your Steam account is up to from any connected device.

Diablo-logical 7DiG has spent a large time of its gaming allowance on Diablo 3 this week – that is apart from the rather large amount of times when we couldn't get on the servers. Blizzard has apologised for the inconvenience rather beautifully, saying: "we sincerely regret that your crusade to bring down the Lord of Terror was thwarted not by mobs of demons, but by mortal infrastructure." Cloud computing ftw? [CVG]

Before our round up of great links from across Future's gaming sites we wanted you to watch the brilliant 'How it should have ended' series take us to Skyrim.

