France vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

The Six Nations 2019 is here to pit the biggest, the baddest and the best rugby nations in the world against each other on the field of battle, ahem, we mean play. This year adds an extra flavour as after the action is over the teams will go on to the Rugby World Cup later in 2019. So the pressure to perform now, and set the precedent for what's to come, is high. Good news - you can live stream all the Six Nations rugby action from anywhere you are in the world using this guide, starting with France vs Wales.

France vs Wales - where and when The opening game of the Six Nations will take place at the Stade de France in Paris. The game itself starts today (Friday, February 1) at 8pm GMT.

In last year's match between Wales and France, the team in red took the win with a tight 14-13 final score after a bit of a disjointed game. Since then Warren Gatland's side has gone from strength to strength having won their last nine games in a row. Gatland has said: "We're in a good place in terms of competition in the squad and being able to cope a lot better than in the past in terms of picking up injuries - and mentally, we're in a good place too."

France are 14/1 to win the Six Nations while Wales have 5/1 odds for the win. Despite Wales' Leigh Halfpenny being ruled out for the first two games due to injury, the side is still a formidable one. And France are not at their best form with heavy losses in the New Zealand summer series and defeat to South Africa in the autumn internationals.

The game itself is free to air in the UK. And you can tune in for free by using a VPN if you're outside the country when the match you want to see is on.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the UK for free

Great news! Every single Six Nations match will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This Wales and France pairing will be shown on BBC One from 7:30pm GMT with an 8pm kick-off. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the BBC iPlayer mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including the Beeb) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the BBC or ITV coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Where can I watch the rugby with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, Italy, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Japan, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Live stream France vs Wales in Australia

It's a bit of an early kick-off to watch this game with a beer, being 7am AEDT, but what you can definitely enjoy is all the action on a good quality stream. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Wales vs France in New Zealand

If you're up at 9am Wellington time then what better way to start the day than to see Wales and France go head to head in the Six Nations rugby action? It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

How to watch a Wales vs France live stream in the US

This year US resident can enjoy the France and Wales game using Rugby Pass which will stream the action at 12pm PT, 3pm ET. All you need do is head over to NBC's Rugby Pass and sign up. If you've purchased the Rugby Pass but are now finding coverage geo-blocked because you're outside the US then be sure to look at our advice above regarding using a VPN to access the action.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada and more - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada for the Six Nations Rugby. That means you can live stream the France v Wales action from 12pm PT, 3pm ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

