Foundation season 2 trailer teases a new Seldon Crisis – and a launch window

The first trailer for Foundation season 2 has been released – and it comes packaged with a launch window for the hit sci-fi epic's next installment.

Posted on Apple TV Plus' various social media channels on January 4, Foundation season 2's first teaser, erm, teases what to expect ahead the Apple TV Plus show's return. Additionally, the trailer confirms when one of the best Apple TV Plus shows will return to our screens: mid-2023.

Take a look at Foundation season 2's first footage below:

The teaser opens with a montage of clips from the sci-fi series' first season, which ended with Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) meeting her mother Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) for the first time, as well as the revelation that all isn't well with the Emperor Cleon clone program.

Just as you start to think that the trailer only contains footage you've previously seen, though, it transitions into scenes from Foundation's next season. It's here, around the 1:00 mark, that Apple confirms its mind-bending fan favorite TV show will premiere this summer (that's winter for those of you in the southern hemisphere).

There's not much we can glean from the season 2 footage, other than the fact that the second Seldon Crisis – events that will test the mettle of the Foundation and its inhabitants – will form the backbone of the show's next batch of episodes. We also see Salvor being overwhelmingly greeted as some messianic figure by some cloaked individuals, plenty of action-packed moments (mostly involving Gaal), and tons of spectacularly grand sci-fi shots. Oh, and a closing shot of what appears to be a new, alien lifeform appearing on board a spaceship. Uh-oh.

Foundation season 2's first-look teaser and launch window announcement are the first official pieces of news we've received about it since February 2022. Back then, Apple released the first image from the show's sophomore year, which showed Lee Pace's Brother Day engaging in a fraught conversation with the AI version of Jared Harris' Hari Seldon. Alongside the image, Apple confirmed a host of new cast members for the series' next outing, including the actors who'll play important characters in Bel Riose and Hober Mallow.

Foundation season 2 is produced for Apple TV Plus by Skydance Television, with David S. Goyer returning as showrunner-executive producer. Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are also back in executive producing capacities.

Here's that all important launch window date again: Foundation's second season debuts exclusively on Apple TV Plus in Q2 2023.

