Foundation season 2 trailer teases a new Seldon Crisis – and a launch window

By Tom Power
published

Apple TV Plus' hit sci-fi epic returns later this year

Hari Seldon's digital construct emerges from the Vault in Foundation episode 9
Foundation season 2 will air on Apple TV Plus soon. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
Audio player loading…

The first trailer for Foundation season 2 has been released – and it comes packaged with a launch window for the hit sci-fi epic's next installment.

Posted on Apple TV Plus' various social media channels on January 4, Foundation season 2's first teaser, erm, teases what to expect ahead the Apple TV Plus show's return. Additionally, the trailer confirms when one of the best Apple TV Plus shows will return to our screens: mid-2023.

Take a look at Foundation season 2's first footage below:

The teaser opens with a montage of clips from the sci-fi series' first season, which ended with Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) meeting her mother Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) for the first time, as well as the revelation that all isn't well with the Emperor Cleon clone program.

Just as you start to think that the trailer only contains footage you've previously seen, though, it transitions into scenes from Foundation's next season. It's here, around the 1:00 mark, that Apple confirms its mind-bending fan favorite TV show will premiere this summer (that's winter for those of you in the southern hemisphere).

There's not much we can glean from the season 2 footage, other than the fact that the second Seldon Crisis – events that will test the mettle of the Foundation and its inhabitants – will form the backbone of the show's next batch of episodes. We also see Salvor being overwhelmingly greeted as some messianic figure by some cloaked individuals, plenty of action-packed moments (mostly involving Gaal), and tons of spectacularly grand sci-fi shots. Oh, and a closing shot of what appears to be a new, alien lifeform appearing on board a spaceship. Uh-oh.

See more

Foundation season 2's first-look teaser and launch window announcement are the first official pieces of news we've received about it since February 2022. Back then, Apple released the first image from the show's sophomore year, which showed Lee Pace's Brother Day engaging in a fraught conversation with the AI version of Jared Harris' Hari Seldon. Alongside the image, Apple confirmed a host of new cast members for the series' next outing, including the actors who'll play important characters in Bel Riose and Hober Mallow.

Foundation season 2 is produced for Apple TV Plus by Skydance Television, with David S. Goyer returning as showrunner-executive producer. Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are also back in executive producing capacities.

Here's that all important launch window date again: Foundation's second season debuts exclusively on Apple TV Plus in Q2 2023.

For more Apple TV Plus-based content, check out the best Apple TV Plus movies to stream right now.

Tom Power
Tom Power
Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

See more TV news