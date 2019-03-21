Fossil announced four new hybrid watch looks at Baselworld 2019

Fossil doesn't have any major smartwatches planned for Baselworld 2019, but the company has introduced four new hybrid designs that you'll be able to buy later this year.

Two of the watches fall under the Fossil brand and are called Jacqueline and Cameron. You can see them both in the image above, with the Cameron on the left and Jacqueline on the right.

The two new Skagen watches are new designs of the existing Skagen Holst, which will now come with a mother of pearl watch face and a totally black design. You can see images of them below.

An exact release date for these designs has yet to be announced, but Fossil plans to bring all four to market by the end of the year.

The Jacqueline and the Cameron both come in 36mm cases with 18mm lug width and will cost $175 (about £135, AU$250). We've yet to learn specific prices for the new Skagen Holst lines.

All of these watches may look like a normal watch, but each is capable of step and sleep tracking as well as a variety of other features like basic notifications and controls for music.