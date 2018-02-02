Flipkart buyer orders iPhone 8, gets a detergent bar instead

In the latest incident of delivery frauds, a Flipkart buyer who ordered an iPhone 8 has reportedly received a detergent bar in the box. One Mr Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali bought an iPhone 8 worth Rs. 55,000 on Flipkart, and upon the delivery of the order on 22 January, found that the box came with a detergent bar instead of his iPhone 8.

The Mumbai-based buyer has filed a case of cheating against the e-commerce portal Flipkart. According to Avinash Shingte, a senior inspector at the Byculla police station, "Nagrali approached us with a complaint yesterday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart."

Delivery frauds are not new when it comes to online purchases – there have been numerous instances of delivered goods being totally different from what buyers ordered. On many instances, buyers have reported receiving detergent bars, bricks etc – this is seen most often in cases of smartphone purchases.

A detergent bar worth Rs. 55,000

Revealing details about the entire incident, Nagrali said that the delivery of his iPhone 8 order was done on 22 January at his house in Navi Mumbai. He then went ahead and opened the box, only to find a detergent bar instead of his iPhone 8 which is worth Rs 55,000. According to Nagrali, the full amount was paid while placing the order on Flipkart.

A Flipkart spokesperson has issued a statement saying that the company is investigating this incident and that the matter will be resolved at the earliest. He goes on to add that the company follows a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to issues involving customer trust.