Today's best Fitbit deals at Amazon: Fitbit Inspire 2, Versa 3, Fitbit Sense and more

Just in time for Christmas, Amazon has released fantastic Fitbit deals on its best-selling activity trackers, including the Fitbit Inspire 2, the Versa 3, and the Fitbit Sense.



The retail giant is offering record-low prices, and the best part is that all of the Fitbit deals arrive before Christmas day. Some of our favorite Fitbit bargains include the all-new Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $129.95 (was $179.95), the Fitbit Inspire 2 marked down to $69.95 (was $99.95), and a massive $100 discount on the Fitbit Sense.



See more of today's best Fitbit deals from Amazon below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and as of right now, all the activity trackers will ship before Christmas.

Today's best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $79.95 Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $79.95 $59.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - The cheapest Fitbit deal is the Ace 3 which is on sale for $59.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Designed for kids ages 6 and up, the Fitbit Ace 3 features all-day activity tracking, is swim-proof, and features an eight-day battery life. Arrives before Christmas

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a small, but functional watch that’ll help you with your fitness and health throughout the day. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is easy to use and has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s now on sale for just $69.95 over at Amazon. Arrives before Christmas

$149.95 Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Fitbit Luxe is currently TechRadar's best Fitbit, and it's on sale today for $119.95 at Amazon. The fashion-forward activity tracker features a slim design, so it looks and feels like a bracelet and tracks activity, sleep, heart rate, and more. Arrives before Christmas

$179.95 Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favorite Fitbit Deal is the Charge 5 which is on sale for a record-low price of $129.95 at Amazon. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited to anyone who's starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged sports watch. It's comfortable to wear, practical, smart, and cheaper than ever right now. Arrives before Christmas

$229.95 Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best Fitbits on the market and Amazon has the stylish smartwatch on sale for a record-low price of $179.95. The Versa 3 features built, GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more. Arrives before Christmas

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the Fitbit Sense on sale for $199.95. That's a massive $100 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The Fitbit Sense goes beyond everyday activity tracking to offer additional stress, skin temperature, and heart monitoring for a more holistic understanding of your health and fitness. Arrives before Christmas

More Fitbit deals

