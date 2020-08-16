F1 Spanish Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2020 GP online from anywhere

Before the start of the season, it was widely suspected that Max Verstappen would be Lewis Hamilton's main contender for the Championship, but just five races in, he looks like the only contender. He's the only non-Mercedes driver to have won a race this season, and looked good in practice and qualifying in Catalonia this weekend, securing third place on the grid. But who's ahead of him? Only Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, of course. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch F1 online and get a Spanish Grand Prix live stream no matter where you are - read on for details of today's big race.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 3.10pm local time (CEST), which is 2.10pm BST in the UK, or 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT in America. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK and will be showing all the pre-race action from 12:30pm. In the US it's ESPN you want. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - and you can save nearly 50% on our favourite, ExpressVPN.

Hamilton and Bottas dominated practice and qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, setting the fastest times in all four sessions. Hamilton has won a hat-trick of Spanish GPs, stretching all the way back to 2017, but his current main rival for the Championship, Verstappen, was the last person to beat him in Spain.

But it would be unwise to write off Bottas. The Finn is only third in the Championship because of a desperately unlucky puncture that saw him plunge from second place to 11th with two laps of the British Grand Prix to go. Only victories will get him back in the title race.

This has been another desperately disappointing show from Ferrari, with Leclerc only ninth on the grid and Vettel not even in the top 10. Alfa Tauri's Pierre Gasly separates the famous red cars, and further up the grid, the returning Sergio Perez is in fourth, just ahead of Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll.

That means Nico is back on his #Hulkenbreak, though he'll surely be in the running for a seat next season. Ready to catch all the high-octane action? Here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix online today.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020: top qualifiers

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - starts row 2 Sergio Perez (Racing Point) - starts row 2 Lance Stroll (Racing Point) - starts row 3 Alex Albon (Red Bull) - starts row 3

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Spanish GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Spanish Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Coverage of today's race starts at 12.30pm BST, before lights out at 2.10pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently down to just £25 a month as part of a special two-month deal. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get an F1 Spanish Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. How to watch ESPN and F1 without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 a month but comes with over 65 channels, including ESPN, as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content - plus its own free trial offer allowing you to check it out for nothing. F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last weekend's action: so today you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT). Watch a Spanish Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Spanish GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix action from Catalonia. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. Today, you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live from 11.10pm AEST. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Spanish GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Spanish Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start at 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.

