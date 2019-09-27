F1 live stream: how to watch the Russian Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

The 2019 Formula 1 season has made it to Russia where Mercedes could continue to dominate or fall again to the likes of Ferrari. Watch out Hamilton, this could be a tricky track. You can live stream the Russian Grand Prix 2019 - no matter where you are in the world - and with this handy guide you can see exactly where to watch it.

Russian Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Russia is the venue for the sixteenth Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a challenging track 3.6 miles/5.8 km long that speeds its way around the Sochi Autodrom. The times you need to know are as follows, all in local Russian Moscow time (GMT+3) first: Practice 1 Friday, September 27 at 11am (which is 9am BST, 1am PT, 4am ET). Practice 2 Friday, September 27 at 3pm (1pm BST, 5am PT, 8am ET.) Practice 3 Saturday, September 28 at 12pm (10am BST, 2am PT, 5am ET). Qualifying Saturday, September 28 at 3pm local time (1pm BST, 5am PT, 8am ET). The Russian Grand Prix starts Sunday, September 29 at 2.10pm local time. So that's 12.10pm BST, 4.10am PT, 7.10am ET.

This F1 season has been filled with tyre screeching fun and that excitement is set to continue with testing track at Sochi in Russia. The track is basically a street circuit that was created from the internal roads of the 2014 Winter Olympics city. In that same year it saw its first Grand Prix which was won by Lewis Hamilton, who has won it three times so far.

Last year saw Hamilton's controversial win where teammate Bottas was ordered to let him pass to take the lead. This year sees Mercedes take more medium and hard tyres than the rest of the field. Since the track's smooth asphalt doesn't punish rubber, expect a one stop strategy for this circuit.

Hamilton leads the standings with team mate Bottas in second and Charles Leclerc or Ferrari is in third having just put Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing back into fourth following last week's race result.

You can see all the exciting racing using an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world – here's how.

How to watch the Russian Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the Russian Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to. That might sound complicated, by VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - are actually surprisingly easy to operate. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. It's fast, secure, easy to use and works across pretty much any mobiles device and streaming box you can think of.

How to live stream Russian Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year, so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £34 for a whole month that will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself and loads of other sport, to boot. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream Russian Grand Prix 2019 in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Watch the Russian Grand Prix in the US: live stream F1

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a Russian GP F1 live stream in the Canada

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand