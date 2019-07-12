F1 live stream: how to watch the British Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

It's time for the reigning Formula 1 champion and season leader Lewis Hamilton to race on his home turf at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix. Will he come unstuck or is this yet more points in the bag for team Mercedes as Ferrari struggles ? The British Grand Prix can be enjoyed from wherever you are in the world using this F1 live stream guide. The great news is that this one is absolutely FREE in the UK!

British Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Great Britain is the venue for the tenth Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a track 3.6 miles/5.8 km long that winds its way around the Silverstone Circuit. The key days and times are below, with all times in local track time: Practice 1 - Friday July 12 at 10am BST (11am CET, 2am PT, 5am ET). Practice 2 - Friday July 12 at 2pm BST local time (3pm CET, 6am PT, 9am ET). Practice 3 - Saturday July 13 at 11am BST local time (12pm CET, 3am PT, 6am ET). Qualifying - Saturday July 13 at 2pm BST local time (3pm CET, 6am PT, 9am ET). The British Grand Prix is set to start on Sunday, July 14 at 2.10pm BST local time (so that's 3.10pm CET, 6.10am PT, 9.10am ET).

The 2019 F1 season has reached England and the Silverstone circuit which has been punishing lazy drivers since 1950. Hamilton compared driving this course to flying a fighter jet – yup, this is a fast one. In fact this is one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar. He should know - he's won here five times before and is going for a record sixth British Grand Prix victory.

Despite being a fast car, Ferrari may struggle as team boss Matia Binotto has said he doesn't expect this track to suit the car that well. A new aerodynamic modification is being introduced for this race so, of course, anything can happen. With Charles Leclerc racing very well, securing his second place podium spot at Austria, and Sebastian Vettel pushing hard, this could be a good race for Ferrari.

Another factor, that could mean Mercedes doesn't take yet more points, is the fact that Silverstone has had a new surface laid on it since F1 last visited the UK. That could mean a whole new level of strain for the tyres, especially the lateral load in high-speed corners, all resulting in a lot of uncertainty around this race. So, all in all, that should make for a very exciting weekend.

This could be the race this season's been waiting for where the points finally get shared among other teams and you get to see it happen, live. You can stream F1 live from anywhere in the world – read on to find out how where you are.

How to watch the British Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the British Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to. That might sound complicated, by VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - are actually surprisingly easy to operate. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan 2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable choices for streaming and really effective, too 3. IPVanish: super secure and able to work on a whopping 10 devices, at the same time

How to live stream British Grand Prix in the UK for FREE

(Image credit: Channel 4) This is it...the ONE Grand Prix of the 2019 Formula 1 season that's free-to-air in the UK. Sky Sports F1 will still air it as normal, but this one will also be free to view on Channel 4. So, aside from TV, you can stream using the Sky Go app or All 4 on various devices including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream British Grand Prix 2019 in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the British Grand Prix in the US

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a British GP F1 live stream in the Canada

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand