England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch 2019 Test Match cricket from anywhere

After all the excitement of the one day squad's Cricket World Cup triumph, it's back to work (and back to Lord's) for England with a one-off Test match against Ireland. It's all set up for an intriguing match-up, and one you'll not need miss a moment of, - no matter where you are in the world - thanks to our England vs Ireland live stream guide below.

With the Ashes almost upon us, the game will likely be used as an opportunity for fringe players and debutants to state their case in front of England's selectors. However, they'll be up against an Irish side who'll be bang up for getting their first win in a Test against their opponents.

England vs Ireland Test match - where and when The one-off Test takes place at the legendary Lord's in London, scene of England's triumphant Cricket World Cup Final win over New Zealand just over a week ago. Play begins on Wednesday at 11am BST local time. Unusually, it's a four-day Test match - so the last scheduled day of play will be Saturday, July 27.

While England will likely be fielding something of a second string side, everyone on show will have a point to prove. Among those will be World Cup hero Jason Roy who has bagged his first Test match call up and will be looking to stake a claim for an opening spot against Australia.

With World Cup stars Ben Stokes and Joe Buttler rested and Jofra Archer and Mark Wood both out injured, there's a chance to shine for new faces like Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory and Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone.

The match will only be Ireland's third ever Test, following on from defeats against Pakistan (by 5 wickets) and Afghanistan (by 7 wickets). A result for the visitors would be a massive shock, but don't be surprised if pacemen Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin plus 19-year-old fast bowler Joshua Little make it more of a challenge than the hosts will have wanted.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage between from Lord's. We'll tell you how to grab an England vs Ireland live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Watch Test cricket when away from your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the match in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

How to watch the England vs Ireland Test in the UK

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch England vs Ireland. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day, £14.99 a week or £33.99 for a whole month which will cover all three test matches. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to live stream England vs Ireland cricket in Australia

They'll be plenty of interest Down Under in the goings on at Lord's ahead of the Ashes and in addition to Fox Sports, the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage for Aussies looking to get a glimpse of the oppositions form, with the action starting at 8pm AEST daily. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch England vs Ireland: live stream in India

If you're in India, SonyESPN is the channel you'll need to find on your EPG if you're looking to watch England's clash with Ireland. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. Play is due to start at 3.30pm New Delhi Time.

How to live stream England vs Ireland in North America