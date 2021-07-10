England vs Canada live stream: how to watch rugby union for free from anywhere

Eddie Jones' men continue their preparations for the 2023 World Cup with their second International Test of the summer at Twickenham.

While the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa will be top of most rugby fan's agendas, no self-respecting England fan will want to miss out on watching this Test - so read on for how to get an England vs Canada live stream and watch this match online.

England vs Canada live stream Date: Saturday, July 10 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12pm AEST / 2am NZT (Sun) Venue: Twickenham, London, England Free UK live stream: Channel 4 (UK) Global live streams: FloRugby Watch anywhere: try No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

While the USA gave a decent account of themselves last weekend at Twickers, the hosts will likely have a less demanding encounter today.

Canada have been beaten in each of their previous six meetings with England, with the Canucks getting demolished 70-0 in their most recent match-up during the 2004 autumn internationals.

Last weekend's action saw Joe Cokanasiga prove his readiness for his England return as he scored two tries in the 43-29 win over the United States.

With eight debutants in the starting XV, England coasted to a big early lead.

Nevertheless, Jones will be keen to see his side reduce their error count today after they conceded four tries following injuries to Max Malins and Ollie Lawrence.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a England vs Canada live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

See how to watch the Euros 2020 for free from anywhere

How to watch England vs Canada: FREE live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that this match is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 2.30pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. Not in the UK for England vs Canada? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual. Full instructions below.

How to live stream England vs Canada if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's England or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Canada from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location of your home broadcaster

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to All4 online

How to live stream England vs Canada FREE in Canada

The DAZN streaming service has been a reliable place to go for Canadian-based rugby fans of late, as the home for Six Nations coverage. It has most of the summer internationals this year, too. The England vs Canada game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

How to watch England vs Canada online in the US