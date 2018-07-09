eBay Summer Sale: Deals on Apple Watch, Dyson Vacuum, and more

We've already seen Dell introduce its Black Friday in July event seemingly in response to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day extravaganza, and now eBay has announced its summer sale, during which it will be selling more than 100 items for $119. As it has stressed, these "primo deals" don't require any membership to make a purchase. With discounts topping 50% off, there are plenty of great prices on offer. Plus, look for additional one-day coupons in popular categories and which can be used in tandem with other discounts.

To help you take full advantage of eBay's summer sale, we've picked out a selection of the top deals, but if you don't see something you like, don't hesitate to check eBay daily, where you'll find great prices added on everything from jewelry to electronics.

TCL 32S305 32-inch Smart HDTV | Was $229.99, now $119

TCL's TVs already offer a lot of value, and eBay sweetens the pot by knocking more than $100 to reduce the price by 48%. This small TV is perfect for adding to the kitchen or a bedroom and comes with Roku built in so you can stream your favorite songs.

Mongoose 27.5-inch Fat Tire All-Terrain Bike | Was $259.99, Now $119

With 2.8-inch wide tires, this bike can handle just about any terrain. Even better, eBay has cut the price by 54%, a savings of $141. It features a 21-speed Shimano rear derailleur, 50mm alloy rims, steel MTB frame, front and rear V-brakes, and riser handlebar.

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch | Was $199.99, now $119

Looking to get in shape this summer? A fitness tracker is a great tool for helping you do that, and Fitbit makes some of the best. The Blaze Fitness Watch features a color touchscreen, activity and heart rate monitoring, smart notifications, workout coaching, sleep tracking, and a battery life of up to five days. Plus, eBay has cut 40% off the list price.

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Smart Watch | Was $599, Now $119

If you don't mind a refurb, you can save big on an Apple Watch at eBay. They've knocked the price down to $119, which is $480 less than what this Smart watch would cost new. It's available in space grey, gold, and silver.