Early Prime Day deals: cheap Fire TV deals starting at just $99

While the official Amazon Prime Day sale is still weeks away (June 21 and 22, to be exact), the retailer is giving Prime members a sneak peek with fantastic TV deals that you can shop for now. Amazon's latest sale includes early Prime Day deals on its best-selling devices, including a slew of cheap TVs with prices starting at just $99.



Our favorite bargain from the bunch is this Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV that's on sale for just $309.99 (was $429.99). That's a $120 discount and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities.

Early Prime Day TV deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy.

You can shop more early Prime Day TV deals from Amazon below, each of which includes the Fire TV experience. This allows you to stream movies and TV shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.

The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



Keep in mind these early Prime Day deals end on Sunday, June 13 and you must have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage. Not a member? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale

More early Prime Day deals

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Amazon has this Toshiba 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $129.99. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built in, and the Alexa remote allows you to adjust the volume, change the channel and browse for movies completely hands-free.

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

You can see more early bargains with our roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals and the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.