Early Amazon Prime Day sale knocks 4K Fire TVs to just $99.99

The countdown is on for Amazon Prime Day, and the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with a slew of early TV deals that you can shop for right now. These early Prime Day deals include a range of 4K Fire TVs starting at just $99.99.

You'll find all of Amazon's early Prime Day TV deals below, each of which includes the Fire TV experience. This allows you to stream movies and TV shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.

The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



Keep in mind these early Prime Day deals are limited-time offers, and we can't predict the prices will drop any further at next week's sale. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day - early TV deals

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $119.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're still getting the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon

$110 - Amazon has cut the price of this 2021 Toshiba Fire display in its early Prime Day TV deals today, which means you can pick up the 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $259.99 - an incredible deal for a feature-rich 2021 set.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $279.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $80 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch TV marked down to an all-time low price of $349.99. The 2021 set comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

View Deal

You can see more early bargains with our roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals and the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.