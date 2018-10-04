EA and the Premier League have teamed up for a new esports competition

The Premier League and EA have announced the first ePremier League (ePL for short) esports tournament.

The ePL tournament will offer UK-based FIFA players the chance to represent and compete for one of 20 Premier League clubs - with the finals being broadcast live on Sky Sports and Premier League social media channels.

“EA Sports is a fantastic partner for the Premier League and we are looking forward to launching ePremier League with them,” said Richard Masters, Premier League managing director.

“We know that millions of fans play FIFA and this new esports competition will provide our clubs with an exciting opportunity to engage with them.”

How do I sign up?

The ePL tournament kicks off in January 2019 and will see players competing for three months across three rounds: online qualification, live club playoffs, and the live final. Each Premier League club will have a live playoff round allowing two competitors (one PlayStation 4 player and one Xbox One player) a final shot at the final.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, registration for the tournament opens in December. Online qualifications begin in January 2019, while club playoffs take place from February to March 2019.

The ePL Final will be held in London March 29-29, 2019 and will be operated by Gfinity.