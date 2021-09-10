Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: what we expect this year

There are usually plenty of Cyber Monday Fitbit deals, from both the official Fitbit website and other retailers. The smartwatch and fitness tracker giant offers a huge range of wearable devices that track heart rate, activity and sleep, as well as so much more. Last year we saw discounts across a whole range of Fitbit devices, so we’re going to help you prepare for the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals in 2021.

Although Cyber Monday deals aren’t set to launch until November 29, we expect to see discounts appearing as early as a week before the online shopping event - with Black Friday Fitbit deals coming first of course. We’re still a few months off yet so in the meantime, we’ll be giving you a full rundown of what happened last year. Then when the bargains start rolling in come November, we’ll be rounding up all the best ones on this page.

After a year of a pandemic and lockdowns, we saw a 32% increase in online spending during the holiday season last year, taking the total to $188bn - double the growth that was expected (Abode). With over $10bn spent on last year’s Cyber Monday, it’s clear this event is the pinnacle of online deals.

Fitbit was the second most searched fitness tracker on Amazon in the days up to and including Cyber Monday (Statista), with some excellent Cyber Monday Fitbit deals waiting for people on the day.

Anyone looking for a cheap Fitbit during the holiday shopping season could be in luck, the fitness tracker and smartwatch industry is competitive so the likes of Fitbit are trying to keep its prices down to compete with other brands. This year's new releases also mean you should be able to bag a bargain on some of the older - but still great - models.

Fitbit isn't the only brand offering Cyber Monday smartwatch deals this year, but it does produce some of the best fitness trackers on the market. To work out which device you might want to pick up on Cyber Monday, take a look at our best Fitbit guide before we start tracking the biggest holiday season price drops on this page later in the year.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday Fitbit deals are set to start on November 29 but in recent years we've seen prices drop in the few days before Cyber Monday too. Although this is traditionally the best time for online deals, price cuts on older models when a new device is released are common as well. Last year we saw Fitbit extend their deals into early December, which encouraged other retailers to keep their prices down too. We can’t be sure this will happen again this year so to avoid disappointment be ready to bag the best deals on Cyber Monday. If you do miss out, prices usually drop again after Christmas.

Which Fitbit devices will be discounted on Cyber Monday?

A big range of Fitbit devices are usually discounted on Cyber Monday every year - and it isn’t just the older devices that will be on sale either. Even the Fitbit Sense, which was released just two months before the online shopping event last year, was discounted by over 10%. That was a good saving on the newest device at the time.

The latest device, the Fitbit Charge 5, is available for pre-order now and is expected to start shipping in the next month or two, just in time for the holiday shopping event. After looking at last year’s Cyber Monday Fitbit deals, it’s possible that we will see a small discount on the newest device if it's released before November, 29.

Other product lines, including the basic Fitbit Inspire, more comprehensive Fitbit Charge and bigger again, the Fitbit Ionic, were all included in last year’s Cyber Monday Fitbit deals. Historically, a wide range of Fitbit devices can be found at lower prices throughout the end of November, so you can find the best Fitbit for you at a lower price.

Will there be Cyber Monday deals on Fitbit accessories?

Some Fitbit accessories have been included in the Cyber Monday deals over the years. Last year we saw the Fitbit Ionic Sport Band fall from $29 to $17 at Amazon, a 40% saving. And Walmart offered up to 48% off of Fitbit Charge 2 fitness bands and accessories. In the UK, Amazon cut the price of the Fitbit Inspire 2 mesh strap by nearly £15.

Based on previous years, we think it's worth exploring the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals when looking for accessories to swap up the style of your newly purchased device. The bands may be specific to each device, for example there are Fitbit Charge 3 bands and accessories, but some accessories from the different devices are usually included in the sale.

Fitbit released a collaboration with gorjana for the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker earlier this year, which offers a range of bracelets for your device to replace the more conventional band and give a fashionable touch. The collection is special edition, suggesting it won’t be around forever. However, we can’t find a definitive end date for the luxury line, so keep an eye out for it on Cyber Monday. One of the gorjana bracelets was discounted in the Fitbit back to school sale, so there is a good chance we could see some bargains on Cyber Monday.

Today's best Fitbit deals

If you want to kickstart your fitness journey now instead of waiting for the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals, there are plenty of cheap Fitbit sales on now. Below you can see today's best prices on a range of Fitbit devices but if you're still unsure on what Fitbit to buy you should look at our best Fitbit guide

Last year's best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Let's take a look back at the deals we saw on Cyber Monday last year for an idea of what might be coming up in 2021. Most notably there were deals on devices from the whole Fitbit range, not just older models. The Fitbit Charge 4, which was released in March last year, saw a discount of around $50.

The majority of Cyber Monday Fitbit deals last year saved you $20-$50 but one of the stand out deals was a $50 saving on the Fitbit Sense. The newest of the Fitbit devices at the time, which was released in the September before Cyber Monday, fell from a price of $329 to $279 - a 15% discount on the newest device on the market.

In the UK we saw £20-£40 discounts but one of the outstanding deal was on the Fitbit Ionic. This Fitbit model boasts some impressive features, making it one of the higher spec and pricier Fitbit devices you can buy. With an original price of £249.99, a massive £101 price drop left the device at £148 on last year’s Cyber Monday - that’s a huge 40% saving.

Below you can find a round up of last year's best Cyber Monday Fitbit sales. We’ve kept them here so you can compare prices and get an idea of what is a good deal in preparation for this year's offers.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This 2020 Fitbit device has a sleek water resistance design that is packed with features. Leave your phone at home with the built-in GPS tracker able to track your runs when your device isn’t on you. Receive notification, sleep stage and sleep scores from your wearable too.

Fitbit Sense: $329 $279 at Fitbit

Save $50 - The newest release available on last Cyber Monday, the Fitbit Sense, offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications and a unique skin temperature reader and stress management tool. At the time deals on the smartwatch were rare, so this was a great find.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99 $69 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Inspire 2 is a basic fitness tracker that will prompt you to hit 10,000 steps a day and monitor your heart rate. The fitness band is an easy-to-use activity tracker that comes with a low price tag.