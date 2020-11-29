Cyber Monday comes early with these awesome Best Buy laptop deals

Cyber Monday isn't quite here yet, but the deals have already started showing up. And at Best Buy, a ton of amazing laptops have just gone on sale, making today one of the best times to get a new laptop.

Everything from the Asus Q526 - a no-name budget champion - to the luxurious HP Spectre x360 15 have seen huge price cuts on Best Buy for Cyber Monday, with the latter getting a massive $300 discount. This means you can get a portable workstation with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a dedicated GTX 1650 Ti for just $1,699, which is already a good deal before you factor in the 2-in-1 form factor and the gorgeous 4K touch screen.

Asus 15.5-inch Touchscreen laptop: $1249.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $300

If you're looking to spend under $1k on a super powerful work machine then don't look any further than this Asus laptop, equipped with a 10th generation intel i7 and a glorious full HD touchscreen.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $1999.99 $1699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300

This stunning black/gold laptop is the perfect companion for working and entertainment alike, and with a 10th generation i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1650 Ti GPU and 1TB of super-fast SSD storage it's powerful to boot.

View Deal

And even if you're looking for something cheap for school or just checking your email, Best Buy has you covered there, too. You can get the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 with 4GB of RAM and a Mediatek CPU for just $179. It's not going to win any speed races, but with a Chromebook, that's all you really need for what you're going to be using this laptop for.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Sometimes you just need a cheap Chromebook that's going to let you check your email without any flashy features. And, that's exactly what you're getting with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. It's a utilitarian little Chromebook with modest specs, but it gets the job done. View Deal

One of our lowkey favorite laptops is also getting a huge discount right now, with the LG Gram 15 getting cut down to $1,599 for Cyber Monday. That might seem a bit pricey for a Core i7 laptop with no dedicated graphics and a 1080p screen, but this is one of the lightest 15-inch laptops on the market. Seriously, you just need to hold this laptop in your hands for, like, two seconds to see that it's worth that price.

LG gram 15.6-inch Touchscreen laptop: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400

Equipped with a 10th gen Intel i7 CPU, 16BG of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, this LG laptop is a beast that will handle any task your throw at it. The full HD screen is also fantastic for watching movies on the go.View Deal

And that's just a few of the awesome laptop sales that Best Buy has running right now. No matter what you're looking for out of your new laptop, no matter your budget, you're going to be able to find a Cyber Monday laptop deal that fits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Book 13.3-inch Flex 2-in-1 laptop: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200

This impressive touchscreen laptop comes with a 10th gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCI-e SSD storage, making it a fantastic work machine for students or professionals alike.View Deal

Microsoft Surface 3 13.5-inch laptop: $1299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300

Surface laptops have a fantastic reputation and for good reason. This latest generation is two times faster than the previous Microsoft Surface 2 and comes in a stylish 'Sandstone' chasis.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6-inch laptop: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200

If you're in the market for something cheap but powerful, then this touch-screen beauty might be what you need. With 12GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5-10210U, you can flip this 2-in-1 and open as many tabs as your heart desires.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is hands down one of our favorite laptops of all time. It's sleek, fast, and makes for one of the best Windows Tablets when flipped. The best part is that you're getting a brand new one with an Intel 11th-gen processor for just $1,399 on Cyber Monday. View Deal

HP Envy x360: $999 $799 at Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 is one of the laptops we recommend to friends and colleagues the most. As HP's mid-to-high-end product line, you're getting both solid aesthetics and performance, along with a steady supply of features. And at just $799 with a Core i7 processor and 12GB of RAM, you can't go wrong here. View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $399 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 x360: $399 $269 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap Chromebook that can double as an Android tablet, then the HP Chromebook x360 should be at the top of your list. It has a fast processor (for a Chromebook) and a sleek chassis. And, for Cyber Monday it can be yours for just $269. View Deal