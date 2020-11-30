Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals: take control with a new stylus for your iPad

This year, we've seen some great Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals, allowing you to pick up a stylus for your iPad at a discounted price. It's a great accessory, whether you already own an Apple tablet, or have picked up a Cyber Monday iPad bargain.

Hottest deal Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $99 $87.94 (save $11.06)

The original Apple Pencil is a fantastic companion for your iPad, giving you precise control. This 1st Generation version doesn't have the wireless charging and gesture controls of later models, but it's an absolute bargain for Cyber Monday and a great buy.

Official Apple iPad accessories: 10%-15% off at Amazon

On Amazon, Apple is discounting loads of its iPad accessories including Lightning Cables, Apple Pencil tips and Smart Covers for loads of its different tablets.

$100 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from Apple

If you're thinking of picking up a new iPad as well as an Apple Pencil, you can now get $100 in a gift card on certain iPad Pro purchases. If you're after something a bit smaller, you can also get $50 gift card when you buy the iPad mini.View Deal

Third-party pencils

If the original Apple Pencil is still too expensive at Cyber Monday prices, you can pick up a third-party stylus even cheaper. These aren't just any old Apple Pencil copycats, either – we've picked out a small selection that actually work well, and won't give you a sub-par experience when you're working on your tablet.

Adonit Dash 3: $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon (save $9)

Adonit is widely regarded as one of the best names in third-party Apple Pencil alternatives, and this fine-tipped, pressure-sensitive stylus is a typical example of its work. It features two shortcut buttons and (unlike the first-gen Apple Pencil) isn't round, so it won't roll of your desk.

Adonit Note Stylus: $49.99 $33.57 at Amazon (save $16.42)

This smart metallic stylus is one of the best alternatives if an Apple Pencil is out of your price range. It can keep going for 12 hours between charges, is slim and light, and has a handy clip to keep it secure in your pocket. It might not match the real deal, but for a third-party stylus it's pretty decent.

