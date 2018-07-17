Could you be the next Food Photographer of the Year?

Now entering its ninth year, the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition is designed to showcase and celebrate all types of food imagery.

Last year saw over 8,000 images submitted from photographers in 60 countries, with the winning images from the twenty five categories consisting of not only plenty of mouth-watering shots of delicious-looking food, but also a wide variety of subject matter all linked to food and food production, including humanitarian themes, landscapes, portraits and travel.

This year sees a total of twenty one categories, with two new categories appearing for 2019. This includes the Champagne Taittinger sponsored Wedding Food Photographer, designed to show how food and feasting plays its part in this celebration across the world, while the Food Stylist Award will reward the talent of those who put so much skill in to creating styled food photography.

Founder and director of the Awards, Caroline Kenyon said, "We can’t wait to see the work of our entrants this year, Every year, there is a new approach, a new angle, the world seen through fresh eyes.

"It’s really exciting to see the amount of recognition our winners receive in the media across the world. And incredibly rewarding to hear about our finalists’ amazing success stories that flow from being part of our Awards. That means a huge amount to my team and me."

Open to anyone

Bangladeshi photographer Noor Ahmed Gelal was named Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018, picking up the grand prize of £5,000 (about $7,000) for his colorful and beautiful shot titled Praying with Food that you can see above. It captures the breaking of a day-long fast at a Hindu temple in Dhaka, taken from an unusual vantage point looking down on his subjects.

The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers around the world, while you can enter as many times as you like. You have until February 10 2019 to submit your photos. To enter head to the Food Photographer of the Year website – and good luck!