Razer's latest mouse is fast on its feet, light on your wallet

Razer has launched a new gaming mouse, the Abyssus V2, with the philosophy 'less is more' – in other words, the device offers what the peripheral maker believes are the most important features for tournament-level gaming in a simple package that won't break the bank.

So you get a 5,000 DPI optical sensor (with no interpolation used), and a dedicated button to cycle the DPI for when you need to adjust sensitivity on-the-fly.

Thanks to the whole 'less is more' approach, this isn't a device bristling with buttons, and rather you just get four in total – the standard two mouse buttons plus a clickable scroll wheel, and the aforementioned DPI button.

Ambidextrous affair

The Abyssus is also designed with an ambidextrous form factor, so whether you're left- or right-handed, and whatever sort of grip you prefer, Razer says that this mouse's shape will fit the bill. And the rubber material on the sides of the peripheral ensures you won't lose your grip in the midst of a sweaty deathmatch session.

Razer has also added three color backlighting on the scroll wheel and logo, which may or may not be to your tastes. The mouse weighs 80g (not including the weight of the cable) and is 4.6-inches long by 2.5-inches wide.

It's available for pre-order now priced at $50 (£50 in the UK), with shipping set to kick off this Friday.