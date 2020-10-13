Clean up with this Eufy RoboVac 11S and 30c deal – both down to their lowest ever price

Make your home a lot smarter (and a lot cleaner) with this Eufy Robovac 11S and 30c deal from Amazon Prime Day. Both RoboVacs are down to their lowest ever price, with the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX just $199.99 and the Eufy RoboVac 11S only $126.40. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

If you’re sick of pushing around a traditional vacuum, these robot vacuum cleaners can suck up dirt as they patrol your home. Both are suitable for hard floors and carpet, with the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAx cable of handling medium pile carpets. The 30C MAX is also compatible with Alexa, so you can use your voice to get your cleaning started.

With the Eufy RoboVac 11S doesn’t include Alexa support, it does promise a pleasingly quiet clean, thanks to its quiet operation that’s no louder than an operating microwave. It’s capable of 100 minutes of constant, powerful suction too, so it’ll suck up any debris and dirt it comes across.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Max and 11S deal:

Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX: $297.95 $199.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX - with previous sales only dropping the Alexa compatible robot vacuum cleaner to $209. That leaves us with an excellent sub-$200 price point on a powerful 2000Pa suction device, with self-charging functionality, suitable for hard floors and medium pile carpets.

Eufy RoboVac 11S: $229.99 $126.40 at Amazon

This Eufy RoboVac has a $103 discount at Amazon right now - that brings it down to its lowest price yet. You're getting a 1300Pa suction robot vacuum cleaner here, with a quiet clean over hard wood and carpet. It's worth noting, however, that you won't find Alexa compatibility here. Instead you'll be controlling your vacuum through the supplied remote control.

Having an extra bit of help around the home never goes amiss, and with these two robot vacuum cleaners – both down to their lowest ever price – you'll barely need to lift a finger when it comes to making sure your floors are clean and tidy.

If you're not in the US you'll find today's best robot vacuum deals below.

