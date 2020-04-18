Cheap laptop deals available for up to $300 off at HP this weekend

Cheap laptop deals are offering some stunning HP laptop configurations for some equally spectacular prices. You'll find super charged machines sporting the latest 10th Gen i7 processors, lightning-fast SSDs, and bags of RAM for less this weekend, making it the perfect time to snag a steal.

We're seeing everything from cheap and cheerful HP laptops starting at just $329.99 all the way through to the hugely popular HP Envy, now available in some mind-blowing configurations from $849.99. In the middle, you'll easily find a cheap laptop offering top-quality power for $500 - $700, like this HP Pavilion with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD on sale for $579.99 right now.

You can save up to $300 with these cheap laptop deals from HP this week, and with so much on offer you're sure to find the perfect machine for whatever you need to get done.

We're tracking all the latest HP laptop deals in the US, UK, and Australia further down this page - or head over to the best cheap laptop deals we've found this week for the full run down.

Today's best laptop deals at HP

HP 15z 15.6-inch laptop | $519.99 $329.99 at HP

Coming in cheapest this weekend, we have the HP 15z laptop up for just $329. That's a fantastic price usually reserved for more underpowered Chromebooks, but you're actually picking up an excellent 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and a decent AMD A9 processor.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $679.99 $579.99 at HP

There's 16GB RAM hiding inside this slimline touchscreen laptop, which means you'll be multi-tasking through a number of programs with ease and loading bulkier software and files faster. There's also 256GB of SSD storage in here for even speedier load times, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch touchscreen laptop | $899.99 $649.99 at HP

Moving past the $600 mark and we're open to this fantastic HP Pavilion x360 multi-touchscreen, flexible laptop. With a 10th generation i5 processor sitting at the helm, you're picking up some considerable power, with 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD as well. This is a smaller 14-inch display model - perfect for extra portability. Upgrade to a 15.6-inch model with 16GB RAM and an i7 processor for $849.99.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,129.99 $829.99 at HP

Save $300 on this HP Pavilion touchscreen laptop this weekend, and you're picking up some brilliant specs for your cash at the same time. There's a mega-powerful 10th generation i7 processor in here, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory to play with as well.

View Deal

HP Envy 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,049.99 $849.99 at HP

This HP Envy laptop is available for just $849 right now and sports a unique wood grain design. This is a particularly small model, coming in at just 13.3-inches across the display, but that screen is a gorgeous micro-edge WLED edge-to-edge glass panel. It's a beautiful computer, sporting a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and 16GB of Intel Optane Memory.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at HP

Save $300 on the HP Envy x360, the super flexible 2-in-1 powerhouse sporting a colossal 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. This laptop can take pretty much anything you throw at it, with a gorgeous micro-edge display and a 10th generation i7 processor running the whole show.

View Deal

Shop all cheap laptop deals at HP

More HP Pavilion and HP Envy laptop deals

Not set on HP? Check out all the latest cheap laptop sales we've found from all your favorite retailers this week. Or, if you're looking for something ready to run Crysis, check out the best gaming laptop deals of the last few days.