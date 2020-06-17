Cheap 4K TV deal: this 58-inch Roku TV is on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy - today only!

If you're on the hunt for a cheap 4K TV, then today is your lucky day. You can get this Westinghouse 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99 today only at Best Buy. That's a $70 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size Roku TV.



The Westinghouse smart TV has the Roku TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Audio.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a 58-inch 4K TV and the best price we've found for this particular model. Best Buy's sale ends today, so you should snag this incredible bargain now before it's too late.

4K TV deal of the day:

Westinghouse 58-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $34 9.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! Today only you can get the Westinghouse 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Ends today.

View Deal

See more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also shop more deals with our roundup of Father's Day sales 2020 and see the best 4th of July sales that are happening now.