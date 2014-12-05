Watch out UK, driverless cars will take to the roads in January

If there's anybody out there who still thinks the driverless car will never take off, they might want to start rethinking their position following news that trials are set to kick off in four UK locations next month.

£9 million has been put aside for the venture, which will last between 18 and 36 months in the hope to teach us how easily self-driving vehicles can be assimilated into our daily lives.

The locations hosting said trials will be the London Borough of Greenwich, Bristol, Coventry and Milton Keynes, with the latter two working together on a shared project.

Bristol will be in charge of investigating whether driverless cars can reduce congestion and make our roads safer, while driver-free passenger shuttles will be tested in Greenwich.