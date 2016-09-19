Texting and driving could now land you a £1,000 fine

The government has announced plans to introduce even tougher penalties for those caught texting and driving in the UK.

The Department of Transport will be doubling the amount of points added to a licence for the dangerous driving offence, and raising the fine to £200.

Repeat offenders will find themselves landed with even heftier penalties. Be caught texting and driving more than once, and you'll face a £1,000 fine, and a ban of at least six months.

Causing 'untold misery'

In addition, those charged may also have to face the dreaded prospect of retaking their driving tests.

"It may seem harmless when you are replying to a text, answering a call or using an app, but the truth is your actions could kill and cause untold misery to others," Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the BBC.

The new rules will be introduced during the first half of 2017, and will be accompanied by a hard-hitting "Think!" road-safety media campaign.