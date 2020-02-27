Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark III rumored to be launching "relatively soon"

It might be over two years old now but the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II is still quite the pocket rocket. So if Canon decides it's time to give it a new lick of paint and produce a Mark III upgraded version, it would likely be one of the best compact cameras you could buy.

If Canon Rumors is to be believed, we might just see the PowerShot G9 X Mark III arrive this year.

According to the camera news publication, the rumored PowerShot G9 X Mark III will come with a sensor boasting a 20.1MP resolution – which will be no different from the current Mark II model – alongside the latest Digic 8 image processor that gives the EOS 90D and the EOS M6 Mark II their speed and power.

Where the PowerShot G9 X Mark II has a 28-84mm lens that offers a 3x optical zoom, Canon Rumors is reporting that the updated camera will feature a 4x zoom – whether it will be as wide as the 24mm-100mm f/1.8-2.8 lens on the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is anyone's guess.

With 4K video a given these days on every new camera, we're expecting the G9 X Mark III to match that at 30fps – a major upgrade to the Mark II's 1080p video capture.

If Canon is serious about keeping its PowerShot line alive and up to date, it would be interesting to see whether the G9 X Mark III will come in at a higher price point than its predecessor because of the upgraded specs. The Mark II launched with a price tag of $529 / £449.99 / AU$629 and is now available for cheaper in most markets, but a higher launch price for the rumored upgrade could put it in direct contention with the G7 X line.