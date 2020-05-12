Canon EOS R6 takes first step towards its official launch

The Canon EOS R6, which is tipped to be the more affordable sibling of the exciting EOS R5, has taken a small step towards its official launch with what appears to be official certification.

Japanese camera rumors site Nokishita spotted the wireless radio certification of new Canon model with the moniker 'DS126831', which is highly likely to be the Canon EOS R6 given it's so close to the EOS R5's codename.

The certification doesn't reveal much else about the forthcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, aside from the fact that it'll share the same battery as the EOS R5 and have Bluetooth 4.2 (rather than Bluetooth 5.0).

But it's good news for anyone who's been eyeing up the Canon EOS R5, but won't be able to stretch to its price tag, which is expected to be over $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$4,500 mark.

Canon is expected to announce the EOS R5 before the R6, which is rumored to have been pushed back to a July announcement. And while it's looking unlikely that shipping would start then, the EOS R6 certainly sounds like it'll be a camera worth waiting for.

(Image credit: Canon)

Power without the price tag

The Canon EOS R6 is expected to pack many of the R5's shooting features into a near-identical body that could see it rival cameras like the Sony A7 III and Panasonic GH5.

These include in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which would be a huge boon for video shooters, and some fast burst shooting speeds for action photographers, ranging from 12fps (using the mechanical shutter) up to a blazing 20fps with the electronic shutter.

The features the EOS R6 is expected to lack in comparison to the EOS R5 include 8K video (it'll likely to top out at 4K/60p, which is more than enough for most people), a secondary display and a CFExpress card slot. It's also rumored to have a lower quality EVF and build quality compared to its pricier sibling.

But even with some further possible limitations in the areas of video recording times and autofocus, the Canon EOS R6 is shaping up to be one of the strongest full-frame mirrorless cameras around for non-professionals. We'll bring you official news as soon as we get it.