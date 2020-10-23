Buy a OnePlus 8 Pro and get free OnePlus wireless earbuds and a 30W Qi charger

On the market for a top Android smartphone? The OnePlus 8 Pro is a great choice with top-tier specs and cameras, and if you buy one from the phonemaker today, you can get a pair of accessories for free: the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger. (Not in the US? check below for OnePlus 8 Pro deals in your region.)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are OnePlus’ around-the-back wireless headphones, which have a wrap-around cable between each bullet-shaped earpiece.

It’s the wireless charger that’s the bigger surprise here – not just because it’s pricier (at $69 full price) than the Bullets Wireless Z, but because it’s a fast wireless charger. Whereas other chargers typically reach 10W or 15W, the Warp Charge 30 recharges at 30W – as fast as all but the newest OnePlus’ wall chargers.

On top of a discount on the OnePlus 8 Pro itself – $100 off of the $999/£899 list price for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage configuration – the bundle with the Bullets Wireless Z and Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger packs in nearly $100 in accessories at no extra cost. In the discount season leading up to Black Friday, this is a great early deal on OnePlus phones and accessories.

