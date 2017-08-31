B&O reveals Beoplay E8 - its AirPod rivalling wireless earbuds

You have to hand it to Bang and Olufsen. Despite being 90 years old, the Hi-Fi brand has really adapted to the digital age in 2017, first with a modular set of wall speakers called the BeoShape Sound and now with a pair of true wireless earbuds.

The headphones, new for IFA 2017 , are called the Beoplay E8 and they’re looking to steal some of the spotlight that the Apple AirPods have enjoyed.

Despite the obvious similarities between the two earbuds, Bang & Olufsen is doing what it can to keep the company’s signature sound quality consistent in the new form factor.

The greatest tools it has in that fight are a new Transparency Mode, a feature that uses an external microphone to pipe in sound from the outside world, and the ToneTouch section of the B&O app on iOS and Android that allows you to adjust the tonality and sound staging of the headphones yourself.

These two features, in addition to its 5.7mm dynamic speaker, a small electromagnetic transducer, NFMI technology and a Bluetooth 4.2 chip with Digital Sound Processing should help the new headphones sound just the slightest bit better than its competition.

So, when can you get a pair of your own? The Beoplay E8 will be available October 12 in Black and Charcoal Sand for €299 / $299 / £259 / AU$449.