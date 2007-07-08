ThemeScene drops HD80 high-def DLP projector

ThemeScene has finally taken the wraps off the UK version of its HD80 DLP projector - and man is the spec a sight for sore eyes.

Chief among the high-tech must-haves is the HD80's ability to resolve the highest quality signals from high def sources, whether you're watching a Blu-ray or HD DVD movie, or plain old HDTV.

Yes, the HD80 can handle 1080p Full HD video signals. And it boasts a bunch of video enhancements that will "faithfully reproduce a cinematographer's large screen vision in a home environment," says the company.

ThemeScene says the HD80 comes with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio for bright whites and deep, dark blacks. The HD80 also has a 10-bit signal path and processing architecture, which is teamed with Neutral Density Green (NDC) technology for pure, highly detailed images.

"NDG increases the visual colour resolution, creating a higher quality image that dramatically reduces low-level dithering artefacts," says ThemeScene.

The HD80 is available now for £1,995. Full specs are given below:

ThemeScene HD technical specification