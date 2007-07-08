Trending
Brands

ThemeScene drops HD80 high-def DLP projector

By  

HD compact boasts eye-teasing features aplenty

null

ThemeScene has finally taken the wraps off the UK version of its HD80 DLP projector - and man is the spec a sight for sore eyes.

Chief among the high-tech must-haves is the HD80's ability to resolve the highest quality signals from high def sources, whether you're watching a Blu-ray or HD DVD movie, or plain old HDTV.

Yes, the HD80 can handle 1080p Full HD video signals. And it boasts a bunch of video enhancements that will "faithfully reproduce a cinematographer's large screen vision in a home environment," says the company.

ThemeScene says the HD80 comes with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio for bright whites and deep, dark blacks. The HD80 also has a 10-bit signal path and processing architecture, which is teamed with Neutral Density Green (NDC) technology for pure, highly detailed images.

"NDG increases the visual colour resolution, creating a higher quality image that dramatically reduces low-level dithering artefacts," says ThemeScene.

The HD80 is available now for £1,995. Full specs are given below:

ThemeScene HD technical specification

  • HD ready: native 1080p, HDMI and DVI inputs
  • Display technology: Texas Instruments DLP
  • Aspect ratio: widescreen 16:9 with 4:3 support
  • Contrast ratio: 10,000:1
  • Colour wheel: 6x speed; 7 segment
  • Throw ratio: 1.85-2.22 (projection distance/image width) 1.2x manual zoom
  • Projection distance: 1.5m to 12.5m
  • Image size: 0.76m to 7.62m, 16:9 diagonal
  • Keystone correction: vertical 5 per cent
  • Lamp type: 300W
  • Lamp life: 3,000 hours (standard mode)
  • Audible noise: 27dB standard mode, 29dB bright mode
  • Brightness: 1300 Optimised Lumens
  • Power consumption: 395W max, less than 14W standby
  • Operating temperature: 5-35 degrees Celsius, 80 per cent humidity
  • Measures: 411mm (W) x 116mm (H) x 311mm (D)
  • Weight: 4.5kg

Related news

See more news