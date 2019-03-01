Black Shark to set up shop in India; Global VP David Li appointed General Manager

Black Shark, the gaming phone maker has arrived in India. The Xiaomi backed company which was formed in 2017 focuses on building gaming phones and accessories which have met with good response. Last year, it was rumored that Black Shark was eyeing a potential release in India but that didn’t happen. But things are definitely shaping up here as the company sent a press release stating its arrival in the country.

Though an official launch will be held at a later date, possibly accompanied by a gaming phone or two. Currently, Global Black Shark VP, David Li has been appointed as the General Manager and will be overseeing operations in India.

Alongside, ex-OnePlus corporate communications head, Chirag Narendra has been roped in to build the brand, establish a communications strategy among other things. Like Xiaomi, Black Shark will also probably be headquartered in Bangalore when it launches in India.

In the past year or so, we’ve seen just two phones dedicated to gaming being launched in India. The first one was the Asus ROG Phone and the second one being the Nubia Red Magic.

On the other hand, gaming is riding a high tide in India and the market is ripe to present some off-beat niche products to the consumers as well, especially mobile gamers.