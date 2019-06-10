The best Nokia phones of 2019: find the right Nokia for you

Nokia has been a phone brand for almost as long as the devices have existed, even if it has been passed between parent companies a few times, and it has gathered its fair share of dedicated fans over the years.

The company's phones boast low prices but impressive specs and features, so the phones are reliable go-tos if you're looking for a new device – but Nokia has so many handsets now, so it can be hard choosing which to get.

To help you out, we've made this buying guide, so we can suggest the best Nokia phones out now and compare the various phone models, as well as matching them up to our best phones list.

If you're set on buying a new Nokia phone these are all great options. The company has two new smartphones hitting the market – the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 – but until we've tested out these latest models, these are best Nokia phones you should consider today.

Image credit: TechRadar

1. Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia's newest flagship smartphone

Release date: February 2019 | Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 155 x 75 x 8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,320mAh | Rear camera: 12MP, 12MP, 12MP, 12MP, 12MP | Front camera: 20MP

Eye-catching five camera cluster

Decent photos for sub-flagship price

Middling other features

Not a comfortable hold

The Nokia 9 PureView is Nokia's most recent flagship phone, and it comes with cutting-edge features to match. In particular, it comes with one important feature (or five depending on how you count it) in the form of its five-sensor rear camera, which is the most we've seen in a smartphone.

It's not exactly an expensive phone either, compared to some of the flagships you can buy today, so if you want a photographic smartphone powerhouse without taking a chunk out of your bank account, this may be the phone for you.

The Nokia 9 PureView has problems, as most phones do, but it represents the best Nokia has to offer right now.

Read our in-depth Nokia 9 PureView review

Image credit: TechRadar

2. Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 is one of the best Nokia phones you can buy

Release date: December 2018 | Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 155 x 76 x 8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 710 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP, 13MP | Front camera: 20MP

Well built design

Large, clear display

Not waterproof

Lacks wireless charging

The Nokia 8.1 was our favorite Nokia phone until the Nokia 9 PureView came along – it's a competent mid-range device offering up a tried-and-tested Snapdragon 710 chipset, functional camera, and adequate battery, all for a relatively low price.

For such a low-priced phone you'll certainly be impressed by its screen, with 2280 x 1080 Full HD+ and an 81% screen-to-body ratio, and an elegant design to match.

It's by no means a powerful smartphone, and it won't rival high-end models in terms of specs of functions, but at its price band it's a tempting device.

Read our in-depth Nokia 8.1 review

Image credit: TechRadar

3. Nokia 8

Old school cool

Release date: October 2017 | Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 151 x 73 x 8mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,090mAh | Rear camera: 12MP, 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Beautiful design

Gorgeous QHD display

Launch price is higher than we'd expect

Not waterproof

Nokia phones are often reliable handsets that lack any defining or distinctive features, and the Nokia 8 is a prime example of this. It looks great, with an impressive display and beautifully designed body, but many of the other features could be defined as 'fine'.

The dual cameras were acceptable in 2017 when the phone was released, and features like the 3.5mm headphone jack and physical front button which used to be commonplace but aren't any more, may appeal to users who like these features.

With the Nokia 8 you're getting a solid handset that won't let you down, but won't be an icebreaker at parties either.

Read our in-depth Nokia 8 review

Image credit: TechRadar

4. Nokia 6.1

A low-tech but hardy phone

Release date: April 2018 | Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 149 x 76 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 630 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Durable yet attractive

Generous HD screen

Solo rear camera

Battery just about lasts a day

While the Nokia 6.1 doesn't quite have all the bells and whistles of the other Nokia handsets above, it's still a great device – especially given many of the downsides we could attribute to it wouldn’t realistically be expected on a phone of its price.

It's a tough device with a robust design and strong frame – fans of solid and secure phones will love the Nokia 6.1's durability.

It also packs some pretty impressive specs for its low price, with a competent chipset and splendid screen – yet its camera loadout isn't as impressive as it could be.

Read our in-depth Nokia 6.1 review

Image credit: TechRadar

5. Nokia 7.1

Nokia's old champion mid-ranger

Release date: October 2018 | Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 150 x 71 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 636 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3,060mAh | Rear camera: 12MP, 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Large, bright LCD display

Camera stands up well

Battery life isn't fantastic

Occasional lag in apps

The Nokia 7.1 isn't exactly a miracle of a phone, but with such a low price tag you'll find the device great for everyday use if you don't need the high processing power.

That tall, bright, sharp screen really stands out for us though, and it makes video watching a pleasure – you can easily forget you're not using a modern flagship with it.

And at such a low price point, you definitely won't come away from the Nokia 7.1 feeling like you've got a bad deal – it's a reliable and snappy Nokia smartphone.

Read our in-depth Nokia 7.1 review

Image credit: TechRadar

6. Nokia 7 Plus

A middleweight marvel

Release date: March 2018 | Dimensions: 158 x 75 x 8mm | Weight: 183g | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 660 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,800mAh | Rear camera: 12MP, 13MP | Front camera: 16MP

Pure Android

Good camera

Mid-range CPU

Camera struggles in low-light

The Nokia 7 Plus is exactly what you'd imagine from a Nokia handset, in that it's half the price of a flagship from its era yet it comes packed out with all the features you'd expect.

In particular the handset has an impressive camera loadout for its price, and can last for a long time under heavy use. There are drawbacks to the phone too, but it's still an impressive Android device.

Read our in-depth Nokia 7 Plus review

Image credit: TechRadar

7. Nokia 5.1

An upper mid-range phone that feels premium

Release date: August 2018 | Dimensions: 151 x 71 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: MediaTek Helio P18 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: 2,970mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Best-in-class design

Great screen for the price

Occasionally laggy UI

Mediocre camera performance

You wouldn't guess to look at it that the Nokia 5.1 is another mid-range smartphone – its metal body, classical styling and sleek design make it look like a premium device.

Of course it's what inside that counts too, and the Nokia 5.1 doesn't have the best specs which it's why it's a little lower on our list – but that doesn't mean it's a bad phone, and it'll serve your needs easily.

The Nokia 5.1 also has a great screen, with a Full HD+ display, which is rare in its price category – but it should be this low cost that draws you in in the first place, as few phones that look this good cost so little.

Read our in-depth Nokia 5.1 review

Image credit: TechRadar

8. Nokia 3.1 Plus

One of the most affordable of the bunch

Release date: October 2018 | Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 157 x 76 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1440 | CPU: Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 13MP, 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great screen for the price

Android One UI is smooth

Micro USB port feels dated

Only 16GB / 32GB storage

While the Nokia 3.1 Plus is one of the cheapest in Nokia's line of already-affordable handsets, it's still a great device, and with Android One it's future proof so you won't need to be shelling out extra for an upgrade soon.

For its low price, it's got some great features, including an impressive battery life, a dual-lens rear camera setup and good-looking screen.

While it does cut some corners to keep the price low like a low storage limit and mono speakers, it's still a great device if you're looking to spend as little as possible on your new Nokia phone.

Read our in-depth Nokia 3.1 Plus review