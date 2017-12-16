Best gifts for the novice photographer

It’s the holiday season, everyone is gathered around a nice, warm campfire and, suddenly, you realize something. You forgot your camera and your smartphone camera underwhelms in low-light environments. If only there was a novice photographer there to help you out…

Luckily, there can be! It’s never too early to start learning the basics of composition, and if you want to give a gift that lasts this season, give the gift of education. That’s right, for that amateur photographer in your life who eats, sleeps and breathes selfies, it’s time to help them step it up a notch with some light photographic equipment.