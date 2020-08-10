Belkin's new Devialet powered Soundform Elite smart speaker and wireless charger comes to Middle East

Tech accessories maker Belkin is making strides into the audio market, having partnered up with premium hi-fi brand Devialet to create a new smart speaker.

The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker with Wireless Charger is a collaborative project that will combine the smarts of Google Assistant alongside high-fidelity sound. It will also include fast wireless charging capabilities of up to 10 watts.

With Devialet known for creating punchy, high-end audio products, you may be wondering how your smartphone is going to handle the vibrations emitted if it’s charging wirelessly on a speaker with two thumpy woofers inside.

Devialet reckons it’s sorted this problem thanks to ‘Push-Push’ technology, a vibration-cancelling dual woofer configuration that’s designed to cancel those vibrations without sacrificing any bass performance.

The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger is now available for purchase in the UAE for AED 1,299 and in KSA for SAR 1,299.