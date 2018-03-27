The best iPhone 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

Although we've seen plenty of hype around the iPhone X It's the iPhone 8 and its Plus-sized sibling the iPhone 8 Plus that represent the annual incremental upgrade of the flagship series.

Here, we've scoured all the offerings from the major networks and come up with the best plans for those of us on a budget, big data users, and people wanting the best balanced plan.

If you're after more details on everything the handset is capable of, and all the ways in which it's stepped up from the iPhone 7, you can read our iPhone 8 review here. Well, how much will this upgrade set you back? Read on to check out the the best plans that'll score you the latest from Apple.

See also: iPhone X deals | iPhone 7 deals | iPhone 7 Plus deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Galaxy S9 Plus deals

The best iPhone 8 plans

Best overall value – iPhone 8 64GB | 28GB data | 300 international minutes | $100 pm Excellent news for the iPhone 8 chaser! $100 dollary-doos a month will net you a scrumptiously substantial deal thanks to Optus' double data offer. You'll score 28GB each month, along with 300 international minutes and the regular slew of Optus extras – mobile TV, Optus Sport and more, as well as the fact that music streaming via Spotify or iHeartRadio won't count towards your data cap, to help stretch that 28GB even further. Total cost over 24 months is $2,400

View Deal

Best budget option – iPhone 8 64GB | 2GB data | $50 international calls and text | $65 pm Virgin Mobile's initial offerings are well and truly over, but they still rule the roost for budget plans. $65 a month can net you 2GB of data and $50 a month to use on international calls and texts. Those gigabytes will go further with Virgin's data rollover as well, and if you stream music via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio, it won't count towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,560

View Deal

Best big data plan – iPhone 8 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited roaming calls | $122 pm For a limited time, Optus is offering an absurd 200GB data plan across its range of iPhones, so you can get an iPhone 8 with 256GB of storage and fill it up in little over a month. You'll also nab unlimited roaming calls and 1.5GB of roaming data, and get the sweet Optus perks like National Geographic and Optus Sport subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $2,928

View Deal

Best iPhone 8 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone 8 64GB | 60GB data | Unlimited international calls and texts | $139 pm The best value from Telstra comes from the provider's higher price tiers, and so if you're happy to drop $139 a month, you'll get a lot out of your iPhone 8. Alongside the latest iPhone 8, you'll get 60GB, unlimited international calls and texts, and 3 Foxtel Now Starter Packs to keep you going for a year. Total cost over 24 months is $3,336

View Deal

Best Optus plan – iPhone 8 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited roaming calls | $122 pm For a limited time, Optus is offering an absurd 200GB data plan across its range of iPhones, so you can get an iPhone 8 with 256GB of storage and fill it up in little over a month. You'll also nab unlimited roaming calls and 1.5GB of roaming data, and get the sweet Optus perks like National Geographic and Optus Sport subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $2,928

View Deal

Best Virgin Mobile option – iPhone 8 64GB | 2GB data | $50 international calls and text | $65 pm Virgin Mobile's initial offerings are well and truly over, but they still rule the roost for budget plans. $65 a month can net you 2GB of data and $50 a month to use on international calls and texts. Those gigabytes will go further with Virgin's data rollover as well, and if you stream music via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio, it won't count towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,560

View Deal