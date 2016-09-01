JBL Cinema SB450 gives 4K cinema sound for your new Ultra HD TV

The price of Ultra HD (4K) TVs is starting to drop and more people are considering the new resolution for their next television. Picture quality is only half the battle though, as for the perfect viewing experience you'll also want high quality audio, which is where the JBL Cinema SB450 comes in.

JBL is making a play for the space just under your shiny new high resolution TV with its latest soundbar and subwoofer combo.

The soundbar features three HDMI in connections, allowing you to connect your cable box and games console to the bar separately, and a single HDMI output links everything to your TV. Its ability to handle 4K content means there won't be any picture quality loss either.

Bass boost

Meanwhile the wireless subwoofer gives you the freedom to place the bass booster wherever you like (although still in reach of mains power) without being tethered to the soundbar or your TV. It features an 8-inch, 200W driver which should deliver some meaty performance.

You'll be able to buy the Cinema SB450 from October, and it'll set you back £499.99 (around $650, AU$870).