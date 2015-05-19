Deezer expands to offer more than 20,000 podcasts and radio shows

Starting from today we're going to have to start referring to Deezer as an audio streaming service rather than just a music streaming one.

It's now offering a large, and growing, catalogue of spoken word content.

By virtue the acquisition of Stitcher late last year Deezer is now able to deliver over 20,000 different podcasts and radio shows via its web portal and apps. Having integrated its radio and podcast capabilities into Deezer, the streaming service is hoping to become a one-stop shop for everything aural.

It's a smart move from the audio streamers; differentiating itself from the behemoth that is Spotify and add extra selling points to its catalogue compared to high-def rival, Tidal.

Deezer already has the freemium and premium services of Spotify and the high-def audiophile content (via Sonos) of Jay Zed's Tidal and now it has something neither of the other two has.

Going global

From the outset the new spoken word content will only be available to listeners in the UK, France and Sweden, but Deezer is promising to go global with an increasing podcast and radio show library in the coming months.

"This move signals our commitment to leading innovation, with a vision of becoming a single destination for audio, tailor-made for each listener," explained Holger Albrecht, Deezer's CEO. "We'll continue to roll out new programming in additional regions throughout the year."

After its partnership with the BBC regarding its Playlister service we'd love to see some of its radio content going into the new Deezer setup, but it has sadly told TechRadar there's nothing to report regarding BBC radio shows.