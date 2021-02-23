Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Champions League 2021 anywhere

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid host Chelsea in one of the most intriguing ties of the Champions League round of 16. Diego Simeone's men are going through a sticky spell, and haven't looked nearly as impressive in the UCL as they have domestically, while the Blues have improved markedly under the tutelage of new coach Thomas Tuchel, who knows a thing or two about this competition... Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live stream Date: Tuesday, February 23 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid (Spain) Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / CBS All Access (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Los Rojiblancos are three points clear at the top of La Liga with a game in hand, but they've lost momentum after two draws and a defeat in their last four games. It can be argued that they were due a slump, but Simeone may be concerned about their scoring record in the Champions League group stage.

They scraped through to the round of 16 after hitting the net seven times in six games, with Joao Felix the only man to score more than once, and chief goal-getter Luis Suarez failing to notch at all.

Chelsea were free-scoring by comparison, bagging 14 goals on the way to topping their group. They're a real dark horse in the competition, boasting one of the deepest and most talent-packed squads around, albeit one that has under-performed over recent years.

Can Tuchel, who led PSG to last season's final, unlock their potential? Read on to see how it all pans out in Madrid tonight - here's how to watch an Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live stream today from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad right now, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN the most impressive It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea clash is being shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you find yourself outside of the US and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. However, note that new subscribers will need a US credit card if they to subscribe and then use the service from outside the country. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, February 24. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, February 24. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the rest of the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea set for 1.30am IST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.