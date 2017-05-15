Asus may never make a ZenWatch 4

Asus may be putting an end to its Android Wear smartwatch lineup, according to a Digitimes source that works with its supply chain.



Its most recent efforts, the Asus ZenWatch 2 and Asus ZenWatch 3, were by no means perfect, but were nevertheless popular choices among those buying a smartwatch for the first time. Compared to other manufacturers, Asus’ wearables are more affordable by a good margin, all while packing in sought after specifications.



Despite its attractive sales pitch, Asus reportedly moves no more than 5,000-6,000 smartwatches per month from its supply chain. Digitimes compared this to the Apple Watch, which sits at an astonishing 3.5 million units sold within the first few months of 2017.



Given these stats, it’s no secret that Android Wear is having a tough time competing with watchOS, even after its sizeable update to Android Wear 2.0. Samsung’s Tizen OS that’s found on the Samsung Gear S3 is also outpacing it at this point.



Turbulent times for Android Wear caused Motorola to back away from releasing a new Android Wear smartwatch, and it’s likely that Asus will soon withdraw as well.



Unfortunately, fans who have been waiting patiently for Android Wear 2.0 to arrive since its announcement in February may be doing so indefinitely.

Via The Verge