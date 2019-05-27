Aston Villa vs Derby live stream: how to watch 2019 Championship play-off final from anywhere

They call it football's most richest game. They say it's worth in excess of £150m to the club that wins it. But when the players of Aston Villa and Derby County walk on to the Wembley turf for the 2019 EFL Championship play-off final today, that will be the furthest thing from their minds. It's all about that place in the Premier League and only one team can grab it. Find out who with an Aston Villa vs Derby live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Championship play-off final 2019 - where and when The play-off final between Championship foes Aston Villa and Derby County will take place at football's spiritual home - Wembley Stadium in London. Kick-off for today's game is at 3pm BST (10am ET, 7am PT in the US, and midnight AEST in Australia).

The two sides have had very different EFL Championship seasons at this point, but equally tense semi-finals to overcome. Up until February, it looked like Aston Villa were destined for a mid-table finish. But then a 4-0 defeat of Derby themselves sparked a 10-game winning streak for Dean Smith's men. Tammy Abraham's 25 league goals and Jack Grealish's youthful determination were big factors in this and Villa will be marginal favourites to head back to the big time.

The drama of their penalty shoot-out win against neighbours West Brom was matched by Derby County's remarkable comeback semi-final defeat of old enemy Leeds United. Managed by the legendary Frank Lampard, Derby loitered around the play-off places all season and a strong finish secured sixth place in the Championship. Loanees Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Mason Bennett will all be important players today, led by stalwart centre-back and club captain Richard Keough who has his own play-off final demons to exorcise.

To see who will join the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United and the rest in the Premier League next season, you're in exactly the right place to see how to get an Aston Villa vs Derby live stream to watch all the action from Wembley unfold.

How to stream Aston Villa vs Derby live in the UK

To watch Villa against the Rams, the stations you need to tune to are either of Sky Sports Football or Main Event. Build up starts at 2pm or you can head to the former earlier if you want to see the highlights from the two other play-off finals from the weekend. Not got Sky? No problems...pay £8.99 to Now TV and you can get yourself a day pass to every single Sky Sports channel for 24 hours. And if you happen to be out of the house but want to watch on your mobile, laptop or tablet, there's always the Sky Go and Now apps that you can download so that you don't miss a single minute. Out of the UK? Try to watch the game from abroad and you'll find that the Sky and Now geo-block their coverage. But that doesn't mean you can't watch - you could download and install a VPN service, which will help you to make your laptop or mobile appear like it's back in the UK...

Live stream Aston Villa vs Derby from outside your country

In the US? Then keep scrolling, as we have your viewing options below...spoiler alert, you'll need an ESPN+ subscription.

But if you're abroad for the game and find that you can't watch your home coverage online because it is geo-blocked, we have a handy alternative to allow you to watch as if you were back on your sofa.

How to watch the Championship play-off final: US live stream