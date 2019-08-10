Argentina vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's Rugby Championship 2019 match from anywhere

With a one-point lead over New Zealand in the table heading into the final weekend, South Africa could claim their first Rugby Championship title in ten years today with a win against Argentina. To discover whether they can prevail, keeping reading to discover how to get yourself an Argentina vs South Africa live stream - no matter where on the world you are.

A bonus-point win in Salta today will make certain of the title for Rassie Erasmus' side. The Pumas, meanwhile, will be looking to end an unwanted run of their own, coming into the match on a eight-game losing streak.

Argentina vs South Africa - where and when Today's Rugby Championship 2019 match takes place at the 20,408 capacity Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta, Argentina. Kick-off today is at 3.40pm local time, meaning a 9.40pm start in South Africa (and 8.40pm BST start for those looking to watch the game live in the UK).

Having been narrowly beaten by Australia in their last Rugby Championship encounter - their second tight loss in a row following a brave display against the All Blacks in their opening game - Argentina will be going all out to notch up an overdue win in front of their own fans. Agustin Creevy left a big hole for the Pumas when he was ruled out against Australia but the hooker has been declared fit to face the Springboks today.

The Springboks are set to shuffle their front row pack for this clash with Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi and Trever Myakane all set to come into the side.

We're in for a fascinating face-off, so keep scrolling down to see how you can catch a 2019 Rugby Championships live stream of Argentina vs South Africa.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby Championship from outside your country

Down below, there's the local broadcast options if you're in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as the UK, US and Canada.

But if you're away from home this weekend and try to live stream the Rugby Championship online, you'll be annoyed to discover that it won't work due to geo-blocking. Crucially, using a VPN service allows you to watch the rugby union no matter where in the world you are. It's surprisingly easy to do.

How to watch the Springboks in South Africa

Live coverage of today's crucial Springboks clash will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport in South Africa. The coverage is set to get started at 7.30pm this evening. Outside South Africa today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above to watch the coverage as if you were back at home.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa in New Zealand

There's no free way to watch in New Zealand - Sky Sports has the Rugby Championship coverage in New Zealand including today's big match. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of today's game. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. The game is due to Kick-off at 7.40am NZST Sunday morning.

How to live stream Argentina vs South Africa in Australia

Fox Sports Australia has the exclusive rights to show this year's Rugby Championship down under. It doesn't come cheap, but there is a two week free trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Don't want Fox? Your other option is to grab a more temporary sub from up-and-coming service Kayo Sports. It carries loads of sporting events and you can cancel any time. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Pre-game coverage on either platform begins at 5am AEST with the main event starting at 5.40am if you don't mind getting up early on a Sunday.

How to stream Argentina vs South Africa live in the UK

Like in New Zealand, Sky Sports has the rights to the the Rugby Championship so you'll need to have that if you want to catch today's game on the box. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 8pm BST on Saturday evening. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £8.99 per day and £14.99 a week. Getting it for a month is the best value however, costing £34 for all that sport! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa: US live stream

The bad news is that the All Blacks match with the Springboks won’t be shown on regular TV in the US. However you will be able to watch the game via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of every Rugby Championship 2019 game. You can sign up for ESPN+ right here for $4.99 per month, and then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app. Another option is logging in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN . So if you like the Sky coverage in the UK for example, you can tune in to that instead assuming, of course, that you have a subscription.

