Apple will replace your iPhone 6S battery if it’s faulty

Apple may be prepared to replace the battery in your iPhone 6S, but only if you’re having problems with it shutting down without warning.

The problem is affecting "a very small number" of iPhones and means the phone keeps suffering from unexpected shutdowns.

It’s a global repair offer, so if you’re having problems with your iPhone 6S battery you’re going to want to make the most of this offer.

A big fault

Apple released a statement which reads, “Apple has determined that a very small number of iPhone 6S devices may unexpectedly shut down.

"This is not a safety issue and only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between September and October 2015.”

If you think your iPhone 6S has been suffering from these issues, you can either visit an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to check the device serial number is one of the devices affected.

It’s a free service and Apple should replace the battery in no time if you’re one of those affected.

If you are eligible for the battery replacement you’ll need to make sure your phone isn’t damaged in any other way before Apple can do the update.

Plus you should back it up and turn off the "Find My iPhone" feature before you give it over to Apple.