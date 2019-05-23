Apple Watch sale: Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 back down to $199

Memorial Day sales are officially here, and Walmart has discounted a variety of best-selling tech items. A standout deal from the sale event is the Apple Watch 3 that's currently on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Apple smartwatch.



The Series 3 is a health-focused smartwatch that also functions like an iPhone. The Apple Watch tracks calories and activities and measures workouts like running and yoga to help meet your fitness goals. The waterproof watch includes GPS technology so you can also track how far you've gone and monitor progress made. The smartwatch offers heart rate monitoring and will notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected. The Apple Watch also lets you stay connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Series 3 watch and a fantastic deal if you've wanted to snag an Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 4 is also currently on sale for $350, which makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 extremely attractive.

If you're interested in Apple's latest smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch 4 on sale for $349. The Series 4 watch offers an upgraded design and additional health features such as built in ECG, fall detection and emergency SOS.

